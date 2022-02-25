EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CDW by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CDW by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CDW by 32.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $171.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average of $191.40. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

