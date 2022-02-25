EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4,370.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $302.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average of $344.22. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

