EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,639 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 210.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOG opened at $185.67 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.19 and its 200 day moving average is $202.59.

