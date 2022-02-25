EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after buying an additional 318,984 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,012,000.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.88. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $77.45 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

