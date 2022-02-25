EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,608,304 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,286,736 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,810,000 after buying an additional 1,076,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

