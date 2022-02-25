Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. 664,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.