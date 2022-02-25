Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 322,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

