Entain (LON:ENT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,050

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($35.36) to GBX 2,050 ($27.88) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.95) to GBX 2,590 ($35.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($29.45).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,590 ($21.62) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 billion and a PE ratio of 67.95. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,650.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,837.02.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

