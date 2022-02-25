Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.89

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.89 and traded as high as C$2.69. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 499,274 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$423.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.