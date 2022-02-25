Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.39 ($18.62).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.72 ($15.59) on Monday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.23). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.74.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

