Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESMT. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Engagesmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Engagesmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Engagesmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Engagesmart by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,688,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Engagesmart stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $21.35. 4,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,083. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

