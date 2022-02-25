Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given New €22.60 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from €22.50 ($25.57) to €22.60 ($25.68) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endesa from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZY stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 6.93%.

Endesa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.