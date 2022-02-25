Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) to post $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WIRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.2% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.26. 3,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

