Elys Game Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

In other Elys Game Technology news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 109,553 shares of company stock worth $373,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 4.61. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

