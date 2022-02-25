Elrond Price Tops $144.42 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $3.11 billion and $344.93 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $144.42 or 0.00364829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00198157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00060301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,559,519 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

