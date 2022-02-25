Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.76. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 1,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $305.55 million, a PE ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

