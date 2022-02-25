Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.71

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 55118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of analysts have commented on EKTAY shares. Danske cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $426.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

