Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38,220 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.85 and a 12-month high of $182.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.71.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.