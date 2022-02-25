Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.920-$1.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.64 billion-$6.64 billion.

ESALY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. 35,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. Eisai has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Eisai from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

