EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 7.7% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 11,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 688,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $840.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
