EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 7.7% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 11,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 688,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $840.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 60.98% and a negative net margin of 251.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EHang by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter worth about $4,572,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EHang by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EHang by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

