Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 6.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Educational Development’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

