Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 246.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDIT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,941,000 after buying an additional 1,116,589 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $29,059,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $10,264,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

