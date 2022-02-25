Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EWTX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,491. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 657.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

