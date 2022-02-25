eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30-10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.91 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.57.

EBAY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. 418,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,730. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

