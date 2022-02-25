eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43-2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 444,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,730. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

