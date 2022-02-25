Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,357 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

