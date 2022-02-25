Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

