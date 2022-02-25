Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23,049.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 597,675 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 812.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.31 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

