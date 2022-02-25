EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 416 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

