EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 1,710 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 1.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after acquiring an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,830,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,399,000 after acquiring an additional 188,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.07.

CME Group stock opened at $237.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

