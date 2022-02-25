EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $63,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.5% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.