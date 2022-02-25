EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,928 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in FedEx by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Shares of FDX opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $206.31 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

