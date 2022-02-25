Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $603.13

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 603.13 ($8.20) and traded as low as GBX 535 ($7.28). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 535 ($7.28), with a volume of 1,730 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £127.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2,435.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 598.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 571.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

