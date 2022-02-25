Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,794. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

