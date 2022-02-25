Eagle Capital Management LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

GNRC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.00. 2,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

