Eagle Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $105.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,110. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.65.

