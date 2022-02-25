e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
