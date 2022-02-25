e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,758,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,137,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.