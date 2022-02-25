E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Trading 3.4% Higher

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.58. 466,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,014,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

