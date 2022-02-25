e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0999 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0999 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $91.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.33 or 0.00270355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001187 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001806 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,922 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,746 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

