Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Shares Down 4.4%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 1,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31.
About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DURYY)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.