Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($68.18) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 86.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.24 ($53.68).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR DUE traded down €1.90 ($2.16) on Friday, hitting €32.14 ($36.52). 327,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €38.78 and a 200 day moving average of €39.35. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.20.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.