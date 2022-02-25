Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$9.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.85.

In related news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$76,014.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,988. Insiders purchased a total of 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843 over the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

