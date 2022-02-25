Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.99

Shares of Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.99 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.51). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.52), with a volume of 578,652 shares trading hands.

DUKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, February 14th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.72) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.72) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. The firm has a market cap of £141.73 million and a PE ratio of 6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.