Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Boosted by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $367,384. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $98.42. 36,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Duke Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.