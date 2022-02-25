Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$46.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRM. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DRM stock opened at C$46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.39. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$21.54 and a 52 week high of C$47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

