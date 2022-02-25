Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Announces Dividend of GBX 11.30

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DRX stock opened at GBX 654.50 ($8.90) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 605.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 532.36. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.18. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 356.40 ($4.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 657.50 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.84) to GBX 700 ($9.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.20) to GBX 925 ($12.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.06) to GBX 980 ($13.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.85) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.54).

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($134,868.29).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

