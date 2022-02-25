Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $528.08

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 528.08 ($7.18) and traded as high as GBX 628.50 ($8.55). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 628.50 ($8.55), with a volume of 690,947 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($10.20) to GBX 925 ($12.58) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.06) to GBX 980 ($13.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.84) to GBX 700 ($9.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.85) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 701.83 ($9.54).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 604.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -0.88%.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £99,168.65 ($134,868.29).

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

