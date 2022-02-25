DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of DKNG opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DraftKings by 170.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 37.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

