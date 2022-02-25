DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.83 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,695 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

