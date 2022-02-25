Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has $120.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

