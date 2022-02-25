Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has $120.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $92.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
